Third-generation farmer proud of family’s tradition

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Agriculture is a way of life for many people in Screven County.
That’s where the Owens family has been farming since the early 80s. Andrew Gorton spoke with third-generation farmer Andy Owens about the importance of his family’s work.
“Agriculture is the largest industry in the state of Georgia. It contributes somewhere between 80 and 200 million dollars a year alone to Screven County”, said farmer Andy Owens.
The Owens family does their part for the local economy on their 1,500 acres of land where they raise cattle and grow corn, cotton and of course, Georgia peanuts.
"Sometimes it can be the most rewarding thing in the world, sometimes it is the most frustrating. Mother Nature sometimes cooperates, sometimes she doesn't but when she does it can be pretty good," said Owens.
Through the ups and downs, the Owens family remains committed to their work within the tight-knit community of Sylvania, including planning on visiting schools later this spring.
“The Georgia Peanut Commission just recently published a children’s book and there are going to be farmers reading to kids all over the state of Georgia,” said Owens.
Andy Owens still farms with his father and has two kids of his own he cherishes more than anything.
“I have a son that’s twelve and a little girl that’s nine. Right now, we are playing baseball and football and stuff. I think work is in the future I hope,” said Owens.
Through his work, Andy Owens hopes he can give kids and adults alike a positive outlook toward farmers.
"Unfortunately, it does tend to be something that gets overlooked. Or maybe people forget where what comes from. I just hope that they have an appreciation for it or learn to have an appreciation for it because somebody has to work to put their food on the table," said Owens.
