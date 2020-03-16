United Way prepares for food delivery after school closures

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to see school closings across the state due to COVID-19, many families are wondering what their child's food options will be.
A special food delivery was made in Liberty County Monday.
United Way in Liberty County gets food deliveries from America's Second Harvest Food Bank every week for children in the community who are in need.
But Monday, this is a special delivery. United Way of Liberty County is preparing for the possible closure of Liberty County Schools.
It was all hands on deck at the United Way. Several volunteers helping unpack 25,000 pounds of food.
In the event Liberty County closes its schools, some students might not have access to a nutritious meal.
The director at Liberty County’s United Way says the organization usually feeds up to 700 children, just on the weekends, through its Backpack Buddies Program.
She can only imagine how many will need to be fed during the weekdays. Monday’s food delivery is how United Way is preparing to feed those students in need.
As the threat of COVID-19 continues to spread, the director says it will take a community to help those most impacted.
“This is us coming together. This is us supporting our Liberty County Board of Education, Effingham Board of Education, Bryan County, Chatham County. It’s because of our partnership with America’s Second Harvest that we can do programs like this and feed in mass," said Director Jennifer Darsey.
According to Liberty County schools, an announcement will be made by Tuesday at 5 p.m. if they choose to close schools.
