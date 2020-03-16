University System of Georgia moving all classes online for remainder of semester

GEORGIA (WTOC) - The University System of Georgia is moving all classes online for the remainder of the semester.
This includes Georgia Southern University, Savannah State University, East Georgia State College, and College of Coastal Georgia.
According to a statement on the USG website, students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution. Additionally, residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere.
Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls.
USG will be providing guidance to campuses on refunds for housing, dining, and other services. Students should wait for their campus to contact them, according to USG.
The decision to suspend classes at Georgia Southern and other state universities comes just before Southern students would start Spring Break.
Some students say they've become more and more mindful of people around them and whether or not they could be carrying the virus.
“If you see somebody sneeze or cough or not wash their hands and possibly spreading germs, you're more cautious,” GS freshman Rohan Bishop said.
With so many people together - from buses cafeterias and classes - Rohan and others say they've been taking precautions.
You see more fist and elbow bumps than handshakes, that I've noticed, more than ever,” Bishop said.
Some students who are going forward with spring break plans say they have a list of things to do and not do, with plenty of input from parents.
