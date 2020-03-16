Volunteers in Evans County load buses full of food

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -With the coronavirus outbreak forcing many area schools to close for weeks, that leaves many students without meals they otherwise would’ve gotten in school.
In Evans County, dozens of volunteers and school officials loaded buses full of food and set up feeding sites throughout the county for students.
“In our community, 100 percent of our kids on our free and reduced so we believe very strongly that a lot of our kids the most nutritious meal they’ll get is actually in school so we want to make sure that we’re continuing that and providing that support not for not only our kids but for our families as well,” said Superintendent Marty Waters.
With students being out for two weeks, faculty members say the health and safety of the students is their top priority.
“The effects are kind over overwhelming to us right now right now," said science teacher DeDe Gordon. "Though we are doing what we can to make sure that our kids get the food that they need that was my biggest concern the academics we can worry about when the time comes, but I was worried about their immediate needs.”
Though volunteers and faculty members are preparing meals for students, they are taking the necessary precautions to make sure they are doing it safely.
“We are working in separate areas not altogether to make sure that we are keeping ourselves separate as well, but whenever we get to the site we make sure that the kids are eating at home, they’re not eating at the site like they normally would for summer feeding,” said school nutrition director Tonya Blocker.
Blocker says there are well prepared with plenty of hand sanitizer and of course good old fashioned soap and water.
Superintendent Marty Waters says they are taking every step recommended by the CDC to make sure they’re safe rather than sorry.
“Over half of the population of Evans County is affected through the school system so very aware of that and during this time while we’re out we’re doing extremely deep cleanings; buses, cafeteria, hallways, desks, touch points everything like that to be prepared if and when we return,” said Waters.
Waters says students are scheduled to return to school March 28th. Meals will be given out every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. until students return to school.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.