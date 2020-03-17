Barbershops seeing fewer customers due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus pandemic is not only forcing local businesses and schools to shut down completely, but it’s also causing a financial hardship on people in the beauty industry, like barbers and hair dressers.
They make money solely on person to person interaction. It’s business as usual at Latino’s Barbershop, but they say they have seen a decrease in clients since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Barber Xavier Mendez says they’re usually much busier than they have been in the last couple of weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He says though state and federal leaders recommend social distancing, his income is based on touching people’s heads and faces on a daily basis.
“I mean there’s no way we’re going to make money because we have to come into the shop to make money and people are not coming in because they’re scared they’re going to get sick so they’re not going to come in and there’s no money flow.”
Mendez says since the outbreak, safety has come at a price, but they have taken the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their clients safe.
“We always wear gloves and we’re trying to take extra precautions by cleaning the shop a little bit more especially after every client.”
For clients who get their haircut at the shop often, they say they’re going to keep coming until they’re forced to close their doors.
“I mostly come here because it’s a very clean, sterile environment for the most part, they’re always wearing their gloves, they’re sanitizing their equipment so I don’t have an concerns as far as the social distancing is concerned,” said Jeffrey Cintron.
Jeffrey Cintron says his biggest concern is people not following the suggested safety guidelines.
″I’m good, I just think there’s a lot of overreaction and I think if we follow the guidelines that are given to us, that we’re going to be fine."
For Mendez, he says depending on how long the pandemic lasts will determine whether or not they will have any type of income because without people, there is no money to be made.
“Depends on how long this lasts. If it’s just a month I’m pretty sure we can come back from that but if it’s longer than a month, then we’re going to have to find other ways to make income.”
Mendez says he not only fears for his business, but for anybody in the beauty industry.
