Coastal Health District answers COVID-19 questions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -There are still zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community.
The Coastal Health District’s director addressed questions about the virus that has so many on edge on Tuesday to make sure that our community has the right information.
Dr. Lawton Davis said he encourages social distancing and good hygiene. He says to stay home if you’re sick. Dr. Davis also took time to address testing, saying it can only be coordinated by a health care provider. They will then send the samples off for testing.
With testing being somewhat limited, priority is being given to those with severe symptoms, healthcare workers, first responders and those who have traveled to heavily impacted areas.
He highlighted the symptoms of COVID-19 as fever, dry cough, shortness of breath.
While Dr. Davis did make it clear we do not have a confirmed case in Chatham County or our surrounding area, he says people still need to take precautions.
“I think it is very possible and quite likely that we have undetected spread," said Dr. Davis. "If we didn’t, we would be the only part of Georgia that didn’t and so I think that’s a very unrealistic expectation which is why I say it’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when.”
It’s because of this they are urging us all to practice personal responsibility by social distancing.
They also are asking to continue washing our hands regularly and using sanitizer- they even handed us bottles at this press conference urging the importance of good hygiene.
