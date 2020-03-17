Coronavirus leaves local nonprofits scrambling for resources

“Because of trying to reduce that footprint, we’ve ended that, so we’re asking those meal groups already set up or those who would like to be involved if they would make a cash donation or grocery gift cards or even drop off canned or frozen goods," said Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. “Moving everything in house for families. We have 40-50 people served by the house daily, waitlist of 16 families wanting to get into this house during this time, families will have sick children and we have to be there for them. when you think you’re stuck at home, others aren’t and still need your help.”