Coronavirus leaves local nonprofits scrambling for resources

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The spread of the coronavirus has impacted everyone, but it especially leaves those in need most vulnerable.
Many of the nonprofits in our community are scrambling for resources to take care of those who really need some extra help.
The Ronald McDonald House is desperately seeking donations. The house provides a place to stay for children and families receiving treatment at Memorial Hospital. They rely on volunteers who provide a daily hot meal and treats for the families. In an effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19, that vital program is suspended.
“Because of trying to reduce that footprint, we’ve ended that, so we’re asking those meal groups already set up or those who would like to be involved if they would make a cash donation or grocery gift cards or even drop off canned or frozen goods," said Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. “Moving everything in house for families. We have 40-50 people served by the house daily, waitlist of 16 families wanting to get into this house during this time, families will have sick children and we have to be there for them. when you think you’re stuck at home, others aren’t and still need your help.”
Meanwhile, shelves are being picked bare at supermarkets throughout the Coastal Empire.
Local food banks are also feeling a crunch. America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire says they’re open for business for anyone who can’t afford to stock up at the store. But they need some help keeping their bins and shelves full. They’re asking for any donation you can give right now, to help through the pandemic.
