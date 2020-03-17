Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate to our south today. This will apologists temps to warm back into the 70s. A cold front will stall to our north tonight into Wednesday and then push further north Thursday. This will keep our temps warm and our temps rain chances low. Another cold front will push through the area Saturday with cooler air to follow Sunday and Monday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 70-80.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 59-62.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 78-82.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
