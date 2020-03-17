Eagle baseball superfan reacts to season’s cancellation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Ever since he was a toddler, Parker Wynn has been attending Georgia Southern sporting events. But he admits his first love is Eagle baseball.
“It’s just fun. Coming out to the ball park, being with your friends, being around people," he says. "That’s the fun of it.”
Wynn jokes he saw Rodney Hennon’s first win as the Eagles’ head baseball coach. Last week, Hennon claimed his 800th career victory. Wynn thinks he’s probably seen most of those victories.
But on Monday, the Sun Belt Conference announced the news Wynn admits caused him to shed some tears. All sporting events through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year were canceled.
That includes the Georgia Southern baseball season.
What was turning into a promising year on the diamond has now been shuttered, leaving fans like Parker what to do now.
“It’s frustrating because there’s so much of the season left," Wynn says. "We don’t know what’s going to happen next week or the week after.”
But Parker says most of all, he’s sad for the players, some he’s become friends with.
“It just hurts a little bit, makes you a little depressed, especially for the players," Wynn says. "You have to feel for them.”
Now the Eagles aren’t slated to return to J.I. Clements Stadium until the 2021 season. Wynn says when that Opening Day comes around, he’ll probably be more excited for a baseball season than ever.
