Fitness centers working to keep equipment extra clean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Your gym or fitness center can be a second home. So how much are they doing to protect you from COVID-19?
The front doors sat wide open to keep fresh air moving. Inside, Hayden Armistead stuck with his workout routine.
“For me, it's important to come here and stay healthy. That's part of the CDC's message to stay healthy, stay active, stay cautious,” gym member Hayden Armistead said.
At gyms everywhere, plenty of people handled weights and machines after each other. Owners at 180Fitness in Statesboro say they're cleaning before, during, and after hours.
“Our group fitness instructors and all our coaches are definitely wiping down equipment twice as much now,” Kevin Felton, with 180Fitness said.
They've added more stations with wipes and cleaning spray for members use themselves.
“Everybody here seems to wipe down and clean up after themselves. If not, I make sure I take care of it. No big deal.”
Both say if a few wipes per workout keep the virus at bay, it’s time well spent.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.