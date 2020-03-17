GHSA suspends athletic activities through March 31

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school sports season is being put on hold in Georgia, but it isn’t canceled yet.
The Georgia High School Association announced Tuesday all athletic activities, contests and practices, are being suspended through March 31. But the league isn’t canceling the season out right.
In an email sent to schools Tuesday morning, GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said the organization will “follow the guidance available to us at the time” after March 31.
