Gov. McMaster: No dine-in services in S.C. starting on Wednesday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order stating new guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive order will close all dine-in services at restaurants and bars beginning on Wednesday, March 18. To-go/take out services will be allowed.
The Department of Revenue has extended the state tax deadlines to June 1.
Prohibiting events of 50 or more people being held in a public facility.
The governor is speaking from the Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
McMaster is joined by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as well as other public health officials.
There are 47 cases of COVID-19 in 13 South Carolina counties. This includes four in Beaufort County.
The state’s first COVID-19 related death was reported yesterday. The victim was an elderly woman from Lexington County with underlying health conditions prior to COVID-19 symptoms.
As of yesterday, 456 tests have ran through state labs. This number doesn’t include private labs. Officials say they are only seeing ongoing transmission in Kershaw County.
The CDC expects that many people in the U.S. will potentially be exposed to the virus either this year or next year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.