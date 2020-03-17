Grand Mashal leads St. Patrick’s Day walk through Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Of course, Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day but unlike years past the streets of Savannah were not filled with green this morning as the parade was postponed last week due to coronavirus concerns.
But that didn’t stop this years Grand Marshal and a few others from honoring the day.
It may not have been the image you picture when you think of St. Patrick’s Day Parade Savannah.
“You know we’re all disappointed but we’re making the most of this we can,” said the parade Grand Marshal Michael Roush.
But of course, this wasn’t the plan.
The parade canceled just last week.
A blow to Grand Marshal Roush and the entire city.
“A lot of people take this seriously. They take their faith seriously,” said Roush.
Roush and the committee knowing they had to do something.
So, they did.
“We’re just going to go on a short walk,” Roush said Tuesday.
That short walk following the rules according to Roush.
“Still respecting what City Hall wants us to do.”
Staying on the sidewalk.
But also staying true to who they are.
“We’re resilient and not just as Savannah Irish but as Americans we are resilient. Just like this coronavirus problem we have right now, we’re going to be alright, America is going to be alright.”
Reminding us that you can cancel a parade, but you can’t cancel St. Patrick’s Day.
So, yes, this might not be what you imagine when you think of St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.
But if you look a little closer you might see it’s exactly what we need.
“It’s encouraging and humbling and knowing that everybody is still behind me and Savannah as well. I couldn’t ask for more,” said Roush.
