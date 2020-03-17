HD Supply: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $78 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.
The industrial distributor posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $452 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.15 billion.
HD Supply shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 35% in the last 12 months.
