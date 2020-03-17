Irish dancers bring their heritage annually to Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

“One big thing that makes Irish dancing forms is the lack of use of arms and that goes back to the history of how Irish dancing started back in Ireland, so it was actually banned," said Maggie Sikes, Director of the Irish Dancers of Savannah. "Dancing was banned in Ireland for years, like when the British occupied, and so, the Irish people kind of figured out a way to trick the soldiers when they were walking by, because they figured I’m going to keep my arms by my side, but bouncing around, they don’t know that my feet are actually moving.”