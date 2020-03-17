Liberty Co. Census team encouraging people to go online, via mail

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While many places close and events get postponed, the US Census is also taking a hit from the threat of COVID-19.
The US Census Bureau has directed local operations to stop any outreach programs. In Liberty County, the Census team had several events scheduled to remind residents to take the 2020 Census; those are now postponed.
The county's coordinator also says workers will not go door-to-door until mid-April. However, it is the first-time in history that the Census can be done online.
While people practice social distancing, the coordinator urges residents to answer the 10 questions either online or in the mail. The Census compiles data that can then be used for federal funding and political representation.
"Being able to know where our populations are concentrated, who may need more access to certain things is definitely what the Census is designed to do. While this isn't necessarily downtime, it is time away from our regular schedule and people may find themselves with more idle time to do things such as complete the census,” Census coordinator Krystal Hart said.
Information specifically about Liberty County’s census can be found on census.libertycountyga.com.
