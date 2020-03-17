Memorial Health limiting entrances, implementing new visitor restrictions

By WTOC Staff | March 17, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 11:32 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health is limiting additional entrances and implementing new visitor restrictions to protect against the coronavirus.

The public entrance to the hospital will be the emergency room 24/7. Additional visitation restrictions will be implemented, including only one well adult visitor per patient at all times.

Visitation hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Children 18 and under will not be allowed to visit.

Greeters will be at entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure that patients get the care they need while not potentially exposing others to the virus.

