Memorial Health limiting entrances, implementing new visitor restrictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health is limiting additional entrances and implementing new visitor restrictions to protect against the coronavirus.
The public entrance to the hospital will be the emergency room 24/7. Additional visitation restrictions will be implemented, including only one well adult visitor per patient at all times.
Visitation hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Children 18 and under will not be allowed to visit.
Greeters will be at entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure that patients get the care they need while not potentially exposing others to the virus.
