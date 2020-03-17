Overnight shooting under investigation in Jasper County

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects have been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting on Grahamville Road.
Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies say three suspects were located in the woods after a search for more than three hours. They say there may be another suspect still on the run.
Deputies alerted people in the area of Grahamville Road, Bees Creek Road, Fordville and Henry Lawton Road to stay in their homes at the time.
There was no one injured in the shooting incident, and the sheriff has issued an all clear of the area.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
