Palmetto Animal League prepares to operate at critical capacity

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) -While a lot of us are spending more time with family, one animal rescue in the Lowcountry is asking that our furry friends are not forgotten.
Palmetto Animal League is preparing to operate at critical capacity for an unknown amount of time. So anything you can do to help is greatly appreciated.
PAL’s Adoption Center serves as a temporary residence for around 200 cats and dogs at any given time.
“With everyone self-quarantining and practicing social distancing, we’ve seen a drop in visitors, which equates a drop in financial support,” says Am Campanini, the President of PAL.
While it may seem extravagant to think about bringing a new pet into the house, there are many benefits to pets. This may be the only chance you have a lot of time for one on one training.
You can adopt or foster during this time without even stepping foot into the facility.
“Whether we meet you in the parking lot, we do the interview over the telephone, we send you a video of a pet you’ve seen on our website,” Campanini said.
For now, only one person or family is allowed in the cat room at a time.
