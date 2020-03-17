PGA Tour canceling more events, including the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA Tour has decided to cancel more upcoming events, including the RBC Heritage held in Hilton Head.
The Tour decided to cancel events through May 10. The Heritage was scheduled for the week of April 13-19.
“We certainly feel this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of everyone,” said RBC Heritage Tournament Director Steve Wilmot in a statement. “We remained optimistic as long as we could knowing the event generates more than $3 million dollars a year for local charities and has a yearly economic impact of $102 million for the state of South Carolina.”
Individual ticket purchases will be refunded within 30 days. Ticket buyers will receive more information in the coming days.
The Heritage Classic Foundation will also be working with volunteers to refund or defer registration fees and Heritage Classic Foundation charitable matching programs will be suspended until further notice.
The Heritage is scheduled to begin on April 12 in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.