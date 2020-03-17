Savannah Mayor leaves business closures in the hands of owners

Savannah Mayor leaves business closures in the hands of owners
Mayor Van Johnson (Source: WTOC)
By Sean Evans | March 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 12:30 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson asked people to stay home on Tuesday, adding city government hasn’t declared any closings.

When asked about the possibility of closing bars and restaurants, this is what Mayor Johnson said, "For it, we’re using this opportunity to tell our bars and restaurants that they see the handwriting on the wall. Obviously, if situations change, and again we’ve spent a lot of time at my office here at City Hall really just looking, watching, looking at the internet, looking at other cities, talking with people from other cities. Watching TV and news reports. It could be very well that Governor Kemp might say shut it all down. For some cities, it doesn’t have the same impact as it has for us. We’re saying we would rather you do it voluntarily and do it in a way that you can ensure the softest landing as you can than it happens abruptly and you can’t control how you land.”

#WATCH: Mayor Van Johnson is giving an update on Savannah's COVID-19 precautions and preparations.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The mayor was joined by city leaders from public safety, development, communications, as well as the head doctor with the Coastal Health District.

Stay with WTOC for the very latest on this story and others.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.