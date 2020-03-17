Savannah Mayor leaves business closures in the hands of owners

When asked about the possibility of closing bars and restaurants, this is what Mayor Johnson said, "For it, we’re using this opportunity to tell our bars and restaurants that they see the handwriting on the wall. Obviously, if situations change, and again we’ve spent a lot of time at my office here at City Hall really just looking, watching, looking at the internet, looking at other cities, talking with people from other cities. Watching TV and news reports. It could be very well that Governor Kemp might say shut it all down. For some cities, it doesn’t have the same impact as it has for us. We’re saying we would rather you do it voluntarily and do it in a way that you can ensure the softest landing as you can than it happens abruptly and you can’t control how you land.”