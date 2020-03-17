Spring commencement ceremonies canceled at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is canceling Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies due to concern over the spread of COVID-19.
The university announced Tuesday that it has made the decision in an abundance of caution to limit large groups of people.
The university said it will continue to discuss options to celebrate graduates.
The University System of Georgia made the decision to move all classes online for the remainder of the semester.
