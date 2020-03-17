Tourism Leadership Council, Georgia Department of Labor provide suggestions regarding temporary layoffs

March 17, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Tourism Leadership Council and Georgia Department of Labor is providing local businesses with some guidance regarding temporary layoffs in the wake of the coronavirus.

Employers can make the decision between a temporary layoff and a permanent layoff. The Georgia Department of Labor is now temporarily suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency. Employers are still required to file partial claims on behalf of employees, to give them unemployment benefits.

Employers can do this for workers who are temporarily laid off due to lack of work. This usually takes about 48 hours and can be done online.

