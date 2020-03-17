Tuesday: Plenty of clouds, Few Showers Around

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a continued mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s around the area - milder than yesterday morning. Most roads are dry and are forecast to remain dry through the morning commute.
But, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.
Spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower, are possible late this morning and afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s between 3 and 5 p.m. Warmer, drier weather is on the way!
Temperatures peak in the upper 70s, to near 80°, Wednesday afternoon with an isolated chance of rain. Widespread afternoon 80°+ temperatures are likely Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Warm weather persists into the start of the weekend ahead of a cold front.
The front sweeps through late Saturday with a few showers, followed by much cooler weather Sunday into the start of the next work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
