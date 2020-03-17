Tybee Island urges businesses to help protect residents

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council says they’re working with local businesses to take precaution during the COVID-19 outbreak.
After leaders across the country closed restaurants and bars to prevent further spread of COVID-19, local business owners like Emily Liebtag are unsure what the future looks like.
“We really want to make sure that we’re protecting our businesses as well and making sure that we can survive what’s about to happen," said Emily Liebtag, Co-owner of Salt Island Fish and Beer.
Liebtag says she came to Monday’s special called city council meeting to urge members to ask the governor to support local businesses and employees on the island.
“Have emergency unemployment for my employees to make sure that they are able to support themselves, as well as making sure that I can stay open when this is all over.”
At the meeting, Mayor Shirley Sessions says she and other Chatham County leaders spoke Monday and are working with CEMA, GEMA and the health department to provide information to residents. The city has also canceled future events and want to encourage local businesses to take steps to help protect themselves, residents and visitors.
“We’re asking y’all as the bar owners and the people in the restaurant to try to slow it down. Some maybe shut your hours down a little earlier, maybe don’t make any reservations for anybody trying to come down to the island," said Mayor Pro-Tem Barry Brown.
Liebtag says she’s already taking precautions at her restaurant and bar and local business owners are coming together during this crisis. They’re leaning on others to make sure they survive this uncertain time.
Mayor Sessions also says that since there are no medical facilities, two nursing homes, one way on and off the island, and their older population, she has requested a mobile testing site from the state once they become available.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.