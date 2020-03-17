Volunteers in Rincon help to provide food during COVID-19 pandemic

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of volunteers are working to make sure families in Rincon have food during this unprecedented time.
Although coronavirus concerns closed the Manna House’s thrift store, they keep on with their plans to feed families, only a bit differently.
The Manna House knew they had to continue their food distribution event Tuesday, so they made it a drive-thru taking extra precautions in light of the coronavirus.
“It was a unanimous decision that we needed to step up to the plate to help our community in a big way. When we started seeing our grocery stores have food scarcity we knew that we needed to do something,” said Executive Director Lisa Bush.
So they moved their pantry outside. With gloves and masks they’d help families through a cracked window. Volunteers would place a bag of produce, non-perishables, and more in their car as they drove off with food for several days.
“Seeing that fear and that anxiety we wanted to make sure we could give them some encouragement and also be a blessing to those in our community”
A blessing they were. They served hundreds and know more will be needed down the line as concerns about coronavirus continue. Family after family came through their mobile pantry, thanking them at every stop.
“God bless them I hope they are alright, all of us. I am ready to see everything get back to normal," said mobile food pantry guest Greg Askeq.
But no one knows when that will come. Until then, Manna House says they will live by faith and donations and serve until their food runs out. Wednesday’s distribution is prepared for 500 people and runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
