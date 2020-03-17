YMCA and Chatham County leaders monitor coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coronavirus is affecting a lot of businesses and offices in our area.
Chatham County officials say they are open for business.
A spokesperson for the county says they along with CEMA leaders are monitoring the situation with the Georgia Department of Public Health. They have had several meetings to continue planning.
Chatham County buildings will stay open, but will have increased sanitation to lessen the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced some changes they will be seeing because of coronavirus.
Several of their locations will experience changes to their schedules like opening and closing and hour earlier for cleaning. Additionally, group exercise classes, youth and adult programs along with child watch and youth sports will be cancelled. But several wellness centers will remain open to members
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s protocol on full time childcare and YMCA before and after school care and holiday camp change depending on the location you use.
In Chatham County they will remain for now, while in Effingham and Glynn county they will be closed until March 27th.
For details on your local YMCA’s plan you can click here.
As we’ve seen the coronavirus is a rapidly changing topic that leaders at the YMCA and county will be monitoring closely.
