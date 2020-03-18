Above-average warmth continue into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fog has lifted for inland communities but is lingering along the coast heading into the afternoon. Temperatures climb near 80 degrees away from the beaches, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year! By midafternoon, isolated showers and thundershowers will develop well west of I-95, lifting to the northeast into the evening. Coastal communities have a slight chance of showers late this evening as these showers weaken after sunset.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.1′ 11:07AM | 6.8′ 4:36PM | 1.4′ 11:19PM
Fog is possible once again Thursday morning with morning temperatures only in the mid 60s at sunrise. Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some inland communities could reach the upper 80s to even 90 degrees on Friday, especially inland and south of the Altamaha River.
Our warmth continues into Saturday as highs once again reach the mid 80s ahead of a cold front moving in that evening into Sunday. This front will bring showers with it, mainly overnight and early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be cooler with afternoon highs about 10 degrees cooler, in the lower 70s. ‘
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
