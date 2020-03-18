Above-average warmth continue into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fog has lifted for inland communities but is lingering along the coast heading into the afternoon. Temperatures climb near 80 degrees away from the beaches, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year! By midafternoon, isolated showers and thundershowers will develop well west of I-95, lifting to the northeast into the evening. Coastal communities have a slight chance of showers late this evening as these showers weaken after sunset.