Coastal Pediatrics takes coronavirus precautions

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -Doctors across the county are fighting to keep up with the latest information on COVID-19 while also tending to their patients.
“During every visit to make sure that we answer questions that they may have whether it’s regarding travel what they can do we have these symptoms what are we supposed to do with these symptoms,” said Dr. Richard Callan, a pediatrician at Coastal Pediatrics.
In addition to answering questions, they’ve removed toys and magazines, enhanced cleaning and more at their Pooler and Savannah offices.
Coastal Pediatrics will separate their offices on Monday for those who are sick and well. They feel this will help them make sure they’re attending to those who need attention while also providing preventative care.
“I think a lot of times patients say you know we want to stay away from things but the vaccines that we provide, the information that we provide during our well-child visits are key as well and so we want to encourage parents and have them feel confident that they can bring them to a well visit without any sick patients as much as we can control,” says Dr. Callan
Coastal Pediatric says they have had to cancel some appointments to lighten the load in their wait rooms, but doctors feel keeping patients separated helps them serve everyone.
Nurses are sorting patient needs via phone calls- making notes of symptoms, travel and more for each child. Doctors say as they work to serve patients, they are also doing their best to stay up to date on the latest research of this ever-changing pandemic.
“Even though children are not necessarily in the statistics of things right now it is suspected because of their usual case of caring the high viral loads that they are the ones that might actually be spreading it a little bit and so that s something that we try to emphasize,” Dr. Callan explained.
Dr. Callan says while it’s been repeated many times, families need to wash their hands diligently, practice social distancing, and look for recommendations from the CDC.
