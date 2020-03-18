Community Champions: Senior living facility caregivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who need the most care all the time are still getting it in this most unusual time.
“It’s kind of awkward, but they understand, because they want to be protected as well and protect their loved ones as well too,” said Lenora Young, a medtech at Buckingham South.
Federal authorities restricted visitors to assisted living facilities and nursing homes last week due to the threat of coronavirus, meaning millions of Americans can not see their family members in those facilities. But older parents and grandparents are still being taken care of.
“Our caregivers are phenomenal. They are so dedicated and wonderful, I don’t know how to even thank heavens for them. They are wonderful, we haven’t missed a beat here,” said Executive Director Rita Slatus.
Medical professionals, caregivers and other employees continue to show up to work at senior facilities and continue to put the comfort of their residents first.
“We’re constantly laughing with our residents, letting them know that everything is going to be fine, you’re going to be taken care of here.”
“I see them, I come in there and they’re in their rooms, sitting at their bedside, in the chair, and just kind of calming them down, telling them everything will be ok, everything will be fine, don’t worry, we’re here for you. And them knowing that there is someone there who cares for them and about them, speaks multitudes of words. I mean, it’s unbelievable.”
And while the job has changed for these WTOC Community Champions, it has not gotten too big for them.
“Absolutely, this is temporary. This too shall pass. But right now we want to stay on point with this thing so we can put this behind us and we can move on with our lives.”
It has been especially difficult for senior living facilities in Savannah with a lot of families coming to town for St. Patrick’s Day and hoping to visit older loved ones.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.