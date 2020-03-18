Effingham County School District shares meal distribution plans

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting on Wednesday, March 18, school buses will deliver meals to designated locations for distribution to all children 18 years and under. The meal will include lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day.
- Parents and students who drive through, please remain in your vehicle and we will bring your meals to you.
- Parents and students who walk up, please help us honor social distancing recommendations by leaving the area after collecting your meals.
- Children 9 years and older may pick up a meal without a parent present.
- Children must be present to receive the meals.
- Children do not need to be students to receive a meal.
Pick-up times will be from 11am – 1pm at the following locations:
Central Learning Center (434 Wallace Dr, Springfield)
Clyo United Methodist Church (426 Marion Ave, Clyo)
Macedonia Baptist Church (724 Central Blvd, Guyton)
Bakers Pond (224 Courthouse Rd, Springfield)
Macomber Park (1103 Lexington Ave, Rincon)
Walmart (434 S. Columbia Ave, Rincon)
Giles Park (511 W 7th St, Rincon)
Grace Community Church (1094 Goshen Rd, Rincon)
Sand Hill Baptist Church (1936 Sand Hill Rd, Guyton)
Powers Baptist Church (1104 Hwy 80, Eden)
