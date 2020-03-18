Family displaced after kitchen fire at Walthourville home

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A kitchen fire displaced a Fort Stewart soldier and three other people Tuesday evening on McCumber Drive in Walthourville, according to the Coastal News Service.
According to one of the residents, they were cooking when the pan on the stove caught fire. They attempted to put out the fire by covering it and placing it inside the stove, but the flames continued to spread.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and attempted to put the fire out with a hose, but the hose was too short.
When firefighters arrived on scene the kitchen was engulfed and lames were spreading throughout the house.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.
The family includes a 4-year-old female who wears five to six in clothing and size 12 in shoes. They also have a 4-month-old male who wears three to six months and size newborn to one in shoes.
Two females were also displaced. They wear size zero to three and 11 to 13.
If you would like to help you can contact Haley Rollerson at 571.830.8417.
