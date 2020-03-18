Forsyth Farmers Market moves to temporary location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Forsyth Farmer’s Market is temporarily moving locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Farmer’s Market will move operations to Thunderbolt until further notice. Vendors will set up at the Wesley Oaks Methodist Church right off of Victory Drive.
It will still be held at it’s normal time from Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Farmers Market posted on Facebook saying “We recognize that this new location may not be convenient for everyone, but are doing what we can to support our local food system.”
