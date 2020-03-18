Get out of jail? Inmates fearful of coronavirus argue for release

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail” card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country.
And even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it’s not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars.
Among those making pleas for compassionate release or home detention are 81-year-old drug kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, Ponzi swindler Bernard Madoff, President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and dozens of inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost a worker to the virus this week.
