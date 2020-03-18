Gov. Kemp, Dept. of Labor focus on assisting Georgia workers affected by COVID-19

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Labor are addressing an increase in the number of partial claims filed as a result of businesses reducing work hours or temporarily closing due to recent developments regarding COVID-19.
“We are laser-focused on assisting the hardworking Georgians who have been impacted by the spread of the virus,” said Governor Kemp on Wednesday. “Working with GDOL and our partners across the public and private sectors, we can ensure affected employees land on their feet and are made aware of other employment opportunities. Together, we will protect Georgia’s top-notch workforce as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.”
As of an emergency ruling Tuesday by the Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler, employers are mandated to electronically file partial claims on behalf of their employees whenever it is necessary to temporarily lay workers off.
“We are partnering with the Governor’s office and our federal and state authorities to make sure we are able to get the citizens of Georgia paid,” Commissioner Butler was quoted as saying in a news release. “We are working as an agency to provide innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers, even when information is changing every day.”
According to the Governor’s Office and GDOL, filing partial claims results in employees receiving unemployment insurance (UI) benefit payments faster, usually within 48 hours for claims filed electronically. Employees for whom a partial claim is filed are not required to report to a GDOL career center, register for employment services, or seek other work. All Georgia employers will share in the cost of unemployment benefits paid to employees temporarily displaced due to COVID-19.
GDOL says as of March 18, over 101,000 jobs are listed online at www.EmployGeorgia.com.
Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers must file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found by clicking here.
