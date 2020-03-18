Hargray expands internet access for students in Beaufort County

Hargray expands internet access for students in Beaufort County
Beaufort County Schools announced a new partnership with Hargray to make sure all of their students have access to online classes. (Source: WTOC)
March 18, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 6:13 AM

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Schools across South Carolina have already closed amid coronavirus concerns.

Beaufort County Schools announced a new partnership with Hargray to make sure all of their students have access to online classes. Any household with a K through 12 or college student will get 60 days of free internet service if they didn’t already have a subscription.

Also, existing customers have the option to increase their internet speed at a discounted price.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.