Hargray expands internet access for students in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Schools across South Carolina have already closed amid coronavirus concerns.
Beaufort County Schools announced a new partnership with Hargray to make sure all of their students have access to online classes. Any household with a K through 12 or college student will get 60 days of free internet service if they didn’t already have a subscription.
Also, existing customers have the option to increase their internet speed at a discounted price.
