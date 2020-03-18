Hilton Head Boys & Girls Club forced to layoff workers during coronavirus closure

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Under normal circumstances, you could fill up 21 of these 16-passenger vans full of kids and bring them all to the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head. But right now, the club is empty, and the director says they don’t know what’s going to happen when they do reopen.
Less than a week after a coronavirus case was confirmed in Beaufort County and schools were closed by the governor, the Boys and Girls Club has had to lay off all of their part-time employees. They knew they were in trouble when they had to cancel their spring gala.
“That event typically, for us, raises one fourth of our budget,” Boys and Girls Club Director Kim Likins said.
The decision was the first step in their reevaluation of their finances. Their goal is to be able to open as soon as they get clearance to bring the kids back in. But right now, rather than preparing for students' returns, they may have to lay off more staff members.
“We have been able to pay our part-time staff through this week and then next week we will no longer be paying part-time staff. Fortunately, right now, we’re still paying our full-time staff. And we are working on our budget as we speak to reevaluate how we may need to change that over the course of the next couple of months. “
What is the plan when they do reopen if they have already let their staff go?
“We are hoping desperately that they are available and be ready to come back to work as soon as we are able to open our doors again. “
The service provides for over 300 students of all ages. They provide activities ranging from athletics to music lessons. They say it’s vital to keeping Hilton Head youth productive.
For now, the club hopes it will be able to open its arms to students again sooner rather than later.
