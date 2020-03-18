Hilton Head Island restaurant braces for coronavirus impacts

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Restaurants in South Carolina are now operating under the governor’s orders to close dining rooms.
Popular tourism destinations in the Lowcountry are learning how to deal with their new reality.
Restaurants all over Hilton Head are scrambling to figure out how they can adapt to the new executive order of no dining in. Whether it’s allowing customers to order off the take-out menus, focusing on more driving orders, or even starting delivery for the first time.
Tios’ dining room was empty on Wednesday. The 10-month-old restaurant is trying to keep its business going.
“You know we are still serving food, delivery and takeout,” owner Lynden Zuniga said. "I will be here every day, cooking. As long as they will let me. "
Owners Sally and Lynden are adapting to the new regulations.
“Well, I think what we are just trying to do is we are trying to survive.”
"I'm feeling the new business, you know, stress. I have had some sleepless nights. "
They know the restaurant can make it through this, but have one main concern.
“To make sure that we are OK you know, as a business,” said Zuniga. “And then, you know, make sure that our employees – we’re going to do everything we possibly can for our employees.”
Without a dine-in option, Sally knows her servers will suffer.
“Obviously they are our biggest concern right now. You know, we want to give them every dollar we can.”
They have already come up with a plan to help those who depend on them.
“Feeding them," Zuniga said. "You know we have single moms that, they definitely will need our support as well.”
“Create some revenue,” says Lynden. “To support our staff and to keep our staff employed.”
They hope their Hilton head community will continue to order from them
“Yeah and it’s just thinking outside of the box. Adopting and then really getting the word out there. So, spreading the message to our friends and neighbors and everybody that supports us.”
