Homeless shelters adjust operations amidst COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we talk about vulnerable and at-risk populations when discussing coronavirus concerns, there’s one group Savannah city leaders recently focused on: the homeless population.
According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Chatham County is the second most homeless-populated region in Georgia. WTOC spoke to homeless service providers about coronavirus and how it’s already affecting what they are, and aren’t able to offer right now.
One example of those examples of those services being reduced is Old Savannah City Mission. Right now they’re only able to house a quarter of those they normally would with all of the new regulations and guidelines. Connell Stiles, Director of Development and Retail Sales at Old Savannah City Mission said, “Regularly we would have 40 beds available for transitional individuals. But now with the 6-foot rule, we have bunk beds, we can only shelter 10 to 11.”
At Old Savannah City Mission, Stiles said those they serve, they don’t refer to as homeless, rather, friends and neighbors. And to have to pare down any services at all to help, hurts.
“It is a...you think we have it bad? But think about the homeless population, that we are not able to provide the regular services that we provide to them. It is a very sad time for them.”
In addition to limiting places to sleep overnight, the Mission made the decision to restrict space for dining for the meals they serve twice a day.
“Now we are serving lunch and dinner out of our front doors, because the residents who live here who are in our UTI program, they can eat in the dining room, but only one person can sit at the table.”
If you’re looking for ways to help, and to find out more about Old Savannah City Mission, click here.
These are some examples of tough calls shelters are having to make in the time of coronavirus. Union Mission said they aren’t kicking anyone out, but they’re not taking on any new clients. The Inner City Night Shelter is allowing groups of a little more than a dozen to cycle through for meals at a time to maintain some social distance.
