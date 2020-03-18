How to talk to children about COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With all schools in our area canceled for the foreseeable future, most children have had their entire lives disrupted by the Coronavirus outbreak. This can be chaotic for little ones, and we want to make sure you know how to talk to your children about the virus.
Children and teenagers of all ages are being impacted by a complete change of their normal day-to-day activities right now. This can be extremely overwhelming and hard for them to grasp. Local Pediatrician Dr. Ben Spitalnick of Pediatric Associates of Savannah gave us some advice on how to make sure kids keep a sense of normalcy right now. He explained the key is communication, and to remember one very important fact about the virus.
“The good thing is, medically, and this is important for parents to understand, the medical severity of COVID-19 is very minimal for kids. Worldwide, there have been no deaths under age 10 for COVID-19,” Dr. Spitalnick said. “As far as psychological effects, we need to be good stewards to our children and tell them it’s not as devastating as it looks, and in terms of their own health, they’re in very good shape.”
“The first thing is to engage with your children early. Don’t wait for them to come to you with questions, go to them now, let them know people are doing the right thing. Make them feel safe, make them know, people are doing the right thing by keeping them out of school, keeping them home, it’s not scary,” explained Dr. Spitalnick.
