How to talk to children about COVID-19

“The good thing is, medically, and this is important for parents to understand, the medical severity of COVID-19 is very minimal for kids. Worldwide, there have been no deaths under age 10 for COVID-19,” Dr. Spitalnick said. “As far as psychological effects, we need to be good stewards to our children and tell them it’s not as devastating as it looks, and in terms of their own health, they’re in very good shape.”