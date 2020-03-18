Last day of winter forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The "will it, won't it" front is going to lift through today and tonight. There's a slight chance of a non-severe rain storm west of I-95 through sunset, which is at 7:35pm.
Thursday starts mild with mid to low 60s and fog could be a concern again. Afternoon highs expected to reach into the middle 80s with upper 70s for the islands. Friday will be very similar but warmer by a few degrees; the record in Savannah for March 20th is 90° set in 1907; I’m forecasting 87°.
A weak cold front should push through Saturday night, but not before we reach the 80s again for afternoon highs. Sunday should be cooler by at least 10 degrees thanks to clouds and about a 30% chance of showers.
Rain chances linger through Monday and perhaps even Tuesday but then we dry it again and warm it up! Generally we’ll be near or above normal temperatures through most of the First Alert Forecast.
Stay safe!
~JErtle
