Live Oak closing libraries over coronavirus concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coronavirus crisis has now caused our public libraries to close.
All Live Oak facilities will shut down Wednesday, March 18. Those who have something checked out can keep it without worrying about late fees until the library reopens.
Students can access resources on the Live Oak website, including study tools for Savannah-Chatham students. Online resources are available for free with your library card.
Also, you can check out even more books and movies from the digital “Hoopla” service. Find out more by clicking here.
