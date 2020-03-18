Local businesses closing, changing operations amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With local businesses across the country closing their doors to prevent further spread of COVID-19, some here at home say they’re having to do the same or completely change the way they operate.
“Deciding to close down the store was really hard," said Southern Sugar owner Jessica Mock.
Jessica Mock is the owner of Southern Sugaring on Abercon Street. Next month, the store would’ve celebrated it’s five year anniversary.
However, Tuesday, she told her customers she would be closing her doors until further notice.
“In my heart, what I had to do was what everyone is recommending which is social distancing and the only way for us to do that is to close down.”
She says the decision was difficult but after discussing it with her employees and other local business owners, it was right thing to do and hopes they’ll be able to lean on each other during this difficult time.
“I hope as this thing progresses, other business owners, other leaders in our community and even neighbors, even people you don’t owe money to, people that may depend on a kind deed. I hope that we can all really rally behind that and help each other really get through all of this.”
And on East Victory Drive, the owner of Atlantic Restaurant said Tuesday they’ve decided to close the inside of the restaurant to guests and are now offering to go and curb-side pickup orders.
“We put ourselves in position, we taught ourselves just how to multi-task, take an order, take a payment, document and just have everything organized so it’ very smooth. It is strictly to go ware,” said Jason Restivo.
Restivo also says they are allowing guests to eat and drink on the outside patio. They’re also creating a new menu each day with the food they have in stock for as long as they can.
Both Mock and Restivo say they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community and just hope it continues, not only for their local businesses, but the rest of the city’s local businesses too.
“It’s not the time to shun people, now’s the time to embrace them, not physically but with a smile because you can smile five feet out, you can smile 10 feet out, you can wave 15 feet out, so acknowledging humanity, that’s important right now,” said Restivo.
To find out how you can help these local businesses and how their operations have changed, you can visit Southern Sugaring’s and the Atlantic’s Facebooks.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.