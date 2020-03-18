Pooler City Hall closing impact on police department

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Thursday, 3/19/2020, the Administrative services for the Pooler Police Department will be suspended until March 31, 2020.
The Administrative Offices are closed to the public. However, phone services will still be operational for the foreseeable future. The Administrative Services phone number is 912-748-7333.
The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Services affected by this suspension are as follows:
- Background Checks are suspended to the public.
- Walk in Open Records requests are suspended to the public (note: accident reports can still be obtained on Buycrash.com). Incident report request may be emailed to lheintzman@pooler-ga.gov
- Request for Dispositions are suspended to the public.
- Fine payments will not be accepted in person. (Fines can still be paid online at www.poolerpay.com or by phone, by calling 1-855-719-8111). Please note that all fines are due by your court date if you wish to pay them.
- Courts have been canceled. All court from 03/16/2020 through 04/15/2020 have been canceled. All courts that were scheduled within this time frame will be rescheduled. Notice will be sent through the mail to your listed address. If you believe that your address on file is not correct please contact the Pooler Police Department at 912-748-7333.
- Property services have been suspended.
- Towed Vehicles. If your vehicle has been towed and you need to retrieve it please call the Pooler Police Department at 912-748-7333 to make arrangements.
- All request for Security checks have been suspended.
- All golf cart registration request have been suspended.
- All ride along requests have been suspended.
Please note that if you need emergency assistance to call 911. If you need non-emergency response please dial 912-652-6500 for assistance.
Information regarding other City services will be updated through our City website at www.pooler-ga.gov , as well as the Pooler Police Department Facebook page.
