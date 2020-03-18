SCCPSS gives operational updates related to coronavirus closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's order to close all public schools takes effect on Wednesday, March 18. Savannah-Chatham County Schools are already on Spring Break but we're getting an idea of how education will look starting next week.
Starting Monday, March 23, SCCPSS students will conduct "Independent Learning Days." That basically means doing schoolwork and other activities from home.
The district says if teachers have already set up a digital classroom, some students may receive assignments directly from their teachers.
If students have not received assignments from their teachers by 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23rd, students should plan to complete ONE assignment each weekday from the Choice Boards that were sent home on March 13th and that have been posted on our website. You can access this information by clicking here.
If there are any questions or concerns about assignments during the closure, you are asked to please reach out to your teacher by email.
As for meals, school staff will begin serving meals to students starting Monday, March 23. Students will be able to find a list of distribution sites on the district's website. SCCPSS say school site locations where meals will be available and pick up times will be released later this week and posted to the District’s website.
Schools will reopen for the return of all staff on Wednesday, April 1. Students will return to class on Thursday, April 2 unless health conditions dictate otherwise and the governor extends his order.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.