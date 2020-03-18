Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holding a drive thru food distribution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be holding a drive thru food distribution event on Saturday.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their location at 2501 E. President Street in Savannah.
For the safety and well being of everyone, no one will be allowed out of their cars. Anyone participating will remain in their cars while volunteers bring them a box of food. Your trunk must be empty so the volunteers can place the box in it.
This is first come first served. Only one box will be given out per family.
