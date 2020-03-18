Social distancing and elder care: how you can help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -"We have neighbors that are close by, if you have elderly neighbors, let’s check on them," Mayor Van Johnson said on Wednesday. Let’s see about them. These types of things get us back to the sense of community Savannah is known for."
A call to action came from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, focused on re-establishing our greater sense of community in a time of social distancing.
Guidelines for personal safety may leave some in vulnerable populations feeling isolated and lonely.
“It doesn’t mean physically check on them," explained Chris Shomo. Shomo is the president of the Thomas Square Neighborhood Association. "Give them a call, give them a text, reach out to them on Facebook...and make sure they have everything that they need.”
Shomo says there are volunteers within the Thomas Square group who, when requested, will be assigned to a neighbor in need.
While there aren’t any specific guidelines for volunteer efforts, the Coastal Health District recommends common-sense measures like both parties washing their hands after any interaction.
They also say it’s important to practice the six foot rule, and for the volunteers to even find ways to help their neighbor set up a delivery service account instead.
