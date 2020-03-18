Some daycare centers still open, implementing new safety precautions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite coronavirus concerns, daycares across the Coastal Empire remain open. However, some have started taking new preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus.
When parents come in to drop their child off at New Beginnings, they will see new safety precautions stopping them in the lobby.
For parents across the country, everyday routines have been disrupted. That includes something as simple as dropping their child off at daycare. It's a new experience for almost every parent. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, New Beginnings in Savannah has limited parents to the lobby area as they drop their child off.
Usually after signing in, parents can walk their child into the classroom and to their cubby. But now things are a little different.
Though it's business as usual, one parent says she's been taking her daughter to new beginnings since she was born and she feels safe enough to continue doing that despite coronavirus concerns.
"It was like, ‘Wow this is really serious.’ You look at the news and you see but to actually experience that firsthand like this is really serious and people really need to take serious because I see where people are not taking it seriously and that's kind of questionable,” parent Chaquasha Tomlin said.
Tomlin says though the scariest part is the unknown, she’s confident everyone even her daughter’s daycare is following the proper protocols.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.