Southeast Health District to begin opening COVID-19 testing centers for specific patients

GEORGIA (WTOC) - The Southeast Health District will begin opening Specimen Point of Collectin (SPOC) centers for COVID-19 testing.
The testing will be available for people who have been referred through their primary care provider. The centers will not be open for public visits. Only people meeting specific criteria, who have been evaluated and gone through the screening/referral process through a primary care provider and received an ID number, will be sent to the centers, according to the health district.
The centers will be for testing only and results will not be provided immediately. The tests will be sent off to labs to determine the results.
The scale of the centers has not been determined at this time and can change given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States.
One location will be a tent at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds in Statesboro. Local and state health agencies are working together to get people tested from their car in hopes they come in contact with fewer people.
“These are individuals who have gone through the screening referral process by a primary care provider. And they'll receive a unique ID number will be sent to the center,” registered nurse Cindi Hart, with the Southeast Health District, said.
Sheriff Noel Brown said he'll have deputies here to make sure nobody tries to crash in line and make sure the healthcare staff are safe.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is working with a handful of communities to get these in place.
For accurate and reliable information about the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, please visit http://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov. To know the current status of COVID-19 in Georgia, please visit DPH’s interactive tool at the following link: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
