Students in Richmond Hill receive laptops to begin distance learning

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers at Richmond Hill Middle School are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by wearing gloves and having hand sanitizer available, as they register students and families for their Chromebooks.
For school officials, they say this may be a difficult time but it's also a challenge they're ready to take on.
One by one, family by family, volunteers handed students their Chromebooks at Richmond Hill Middle School, for what will be the last time they physically set foot into the building for a long time.
"Our digital learning days are really important because we want to make sure that our students don't lose instruction while they're at home,” Assistant Principal Dr. Elizabeth Bennett said.
With a lot of uncertainty looming in the air, Bennett says though it could be a long time of home schooling, they're well prepared to get through it.
"Instead of viewing it as a challenge, we really have taken this time to view it as an opportunity so how are we going to tackle this and we're doing it by making sure we're posting videos, we're using live chats, we're making sure that our students are seeing their teachers digitally,” Bennett said.
Though students won't physically be in school, Bennett says it's still a team effort inside and outside of the classroom.
"I think that's the biggest thing is just keeping a schedule for the kids and just letting them know that this is still school, we're still expected to learn, we're still expected to move forward with it and I think this is going to be a great opportunity for them to understand and really take responsibility for their own learning,” parent Viki Gilkey said.
For parents like Gilkey, it's hard to think that the abnormal has now become the new normal but even still it's something they're tackling head on.
"Kids take their cue from us so we need to be the positive influence on them as well as their teachers and I think they're going to get through this."
Making for an unforgettable experience for all.
“The one thing this experience has really brought to light is what an awesome team parents, students, teachers, administrators can be.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.